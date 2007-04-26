Flextronics reports record results<br>for Q4 and fiscal year 2007

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2007 were $4.7 billion, which represents an increase of $1.1 billion, or 32%, over the year ago quarter.

Income for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2007 increased 36% over the year ago quarter while adjusted net income increased 24% to $122 million, compared to $98 million, in the year ago quarter.



Net sales for fiscal year ended March 31, 2007 were a record high $18.9 billion, which represents an increase of $3.6 billion, or 23%, over fiscal year 2006. Adjusted operating income for fiscal 2007 increased 21% over the prior fiscal year while adjusted net income for fiscal year 2007 increased 15% to a record $478 million, compared to $417 million, in fiscal year 2006.



GAAP net income increased 181% to $121 million, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2007 compared to $43 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter. GAAP net income increased 261% to a fiscal year 2007 record $509 million, compared to $141 million, in fiscal year 2006.