ST names new members to the board

STMicroelectronics has announced that all of the proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in Amsterdam yesterday.

The appointments for a three-year term, expiring at the 2010 Annual General Meeting, of the following new members of the Supervisory Board: Mr. Ray Bingham and Mr. Alessandro Ovi. Mr Robert White's and Mr. Antonino Turicchi's Board service has concluded with the 2007 Annual General Meeting.