Acer recalls 27,000 batteries

Acer has announced it is recalling 27,000 batteries, becoming the latest company to warn of faulty Sony-made lithium-ion batteries that could overheat and cause a fire.

The batteries can overheat and create a potential fire hazard. There have been no reported incidents with the batteries causing any fires in Acer products. The company said in an advisory that it is cooperating with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and with Sony to "act in the interest of customer safety."