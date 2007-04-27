New AOI system from Göpel

At the SMT/Hybrid/Packaging 2007 trade show in Nuremberg/Germany, GOEPEL electronic GmbH introduces its new AOI system OptiCon SmartLine with Extended Colour Technology™.

The OptiCon SmartLine was designed as desktop system for small volume manufacturing to be used as an offline test station or repair station. The PC is completely integrated into the main chassis, thus only monitor and keyboard need be connected to work with the system.