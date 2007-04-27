Qimonda in JV with SanDisk

SanDisk and Qimonda has entered into an agreement to jointly develop and manufacture MCPs utilizing SanDisk's NAND flash and controllers and Qimonda's low power mobile DRAM.

The collaboration targets the fast growing need for high capacity, integrated memory solutions of data-intensive mobile applications. This agreement will be executed through a jointly owned company based in Portugal, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



The MCPs will be sold by Qimonda and SanDisk through their existing sales channels to mobile handset manufacturers. According to iSuppli, MCPs continue to be the preferred package type for placing embedded memory into mobile handsets. iSuppli projects MCP revenues in the mobile handset market to reach nine billion dollars by 2011 with NAND and mobile DRAM combinations being the vast majority of memory MB shipped in MCPs(1).