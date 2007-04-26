Fuba started new Rigid-flexible<br>and Prototype center

In February Fuba started operations at the new Rigid-flexible and Prototype

center in Gittelde. Customer response seems to be so far very positive.

Fuba expects the yearly demand for Rigid-flexible PCBs to grow worldwide by

the year 2010 by 8 percent annually. Since the start of the new Rigid-Flex

and Prototype Center in Gittelde, the number of customers requiring

Rigid-flexible PCBs has increased by 50 percent.



In contrary to pure prototype manufacturers Fuba Gittelde is also offering

mass production. In addition the center can also manufacture specialty PCB's

such as Multilayer with HDI and mixed build-ups. Such special products also

need a special support. The Rigid-Flex and Prototype Center has therefore

its own Process Engineering, Technology Department as well as its own

Logistics department. There is a team of specialists around the

clock at the disposal of the customer and supports the customer with special

requirements.