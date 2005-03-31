BenQ marketing its own brand in Europe

Eastern Europe and Russia will be the next markets targeted for the BenQ’s own brand products according to DigiTimes.

BenQ started marketing its self-produced 15ppm multi-function peripherals under its own brand in China in March, according to DigiTimes. The product is being sold at various retail outlets. BenQ has also plans for targeting other important markets including Eastern Europe and Russia, DigiTimes reports.