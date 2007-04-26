Celestica still in the red

Celestica Inc has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2007. Revenue was $1,842 million, down 5% from $1,934 million in the first quarter of 2006.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter was ($34.3) million or ($0.15) per share, compared to GAAP net loss of ($17.4) million or ($0.08) per share for the same period last year. Included in GAAP net loss for the quarter is $8 million for restructuring charges. For the same period in 2006, restructuring charges of $17 million were incurred. As previously disclosed, we expect to incur restructuring charges in the range of $20 to $40 million in 2007.



Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was a loss of ($9.1) million or a loss of ($0.04) per share compared to adjusted net earnings of $17.4 million or $0.08 per share for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings is defined as net earnings before amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on the repurchase of shares and debt, integration costs related to acquisitions, option expense, option exchange costs and other charges, net of tax and significant deferred tax write-offs (detailed GAAP financial statements and supplementary information related to adjusted net earnings appear at the end of this press release). These results compare with the company's guidance for the first quarter, announced on January 30, 2007, of revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion and adjusted net loss per share in the range of ($0.15) to ($0.04).



“I am encouraged that our aggressive game plan for 2007 is having a positive impact on our business performance. We are committed to building on the momentum of our first quarter results and driving further improvements." said Craig Muhlhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. Over the past two quarters our customer satisfaction rating has improved significantly - a strong indicator that our customers are regaining confidence in our ability to deliver informed, flexible solutions to enable their success."



“We continue to see demand softness in certain end markets going forward. For the second quarter ending June 30, 2007, the company expects revenue will be in the range of $1.85 billion to $2.05 billion, and adjusted net earnings(loss) per share to range from $(0.03) to $0.05)".