Qimonda to build plant in Singapore

German company Qimonda plans to strengthen its footprint in the Asian market by building its first fully-owned 300mm manufacturing facility on the continent.

Depending on the growth and development of the world semiconductor market, Qimonda plans to invest approximately Euro 2 billion in the site over the next five years. The new fab is planned to be built in Singapore and with 20,000sqm clean room space is expected to add 60,000 wafer starts per month to Qimonda's overall front-end capacity when fully ramped.



The planned investment of approximately Euro 2 billion in the new fab in Singapore is planned to span the next five years. Qimonda targets to finance the initial capital expenditures for the building out of its own cash flow and will utilize project-based financing thereafter. Commencement of construction is scheduled for the end of calendar year 2007, with production expected to start in 2009. When running at full capacity, the new fab will have more than 1,500 employees.