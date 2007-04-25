Pie-Chart: Communications EMS by<br>far the largest in 2009 in Europe

UK based research firm MHM's latest analysis of the European EMS market highlights a number of opportunities for continued European development as the latest market sector analysis below reveals the pecking order.

By far Communications, at $13Bn of EMS, is the largest but Computer has the highest forecast growth at 7.5% CAAGR. In addition MHM forecasts a 'bouncing back' of Consumer and Industrial, Instrument and Control EMS as Ukraine/Romania gain pace as a global low-cost-base attracting EMS back from China. Other opportunities are:- Military and Aerospace network opportunity - 3-4 smaller plants to tap into individual country demand building high value network- Communications EMS huge and growing $13Bn - Especially Wireless in CEE but including strategic OEM design centre acquisitions (few employees very low cost additions)- Growing Automotive EMS - In CEE and GermanyViewing the Global growth for major players in EMS from less than $30M in 1998 to more than $100M in 2006 one could be forgiven for wondering if challenging times did exist in the intervening years.Certainly companies like Jabil and Foxconn have continued a fairly steady rise in revenues and profits. The ride for many of the others has been more bumpy and for some downhill.Having said this the overall picture is one of growth.