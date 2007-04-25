NOTE's board of director gets fired<br>previous CEO makes comeback

According to evertiq's sources EMS provider NOTE's Board of Directors have got fired and the previously CEO Arne Forslund makes a comeback in the company. This came out on a caothic annual general meeting which took place in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday evening.

At today's Annual General Meeting of NOTE shareholders, a group of mainly institutional shareholders representing approximately 40 percent of the voting rights and share capital in the company, proposed and voted for the election of a new Board of Directors for the company.



In response to a motion from institutional shareholders, the Annual General Meeting newly elected Bruce Grant, Chairman of the Board, Kjell-Åke Andersson, Håkan Gellerstedt, Göran Jansson, Hans Johansson and Per-Arne Sandström as Board members and re-elected Arne Forslund.



At the statutory Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Arne Forslund was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Note, a position he vacated in February 2007, following disagreement with the former Board of Directors concerning the company's strategic development.