Eltek receives sizeable follow – on<br>quarterly order

Israel based company Eltek has announced that a major U.S. industrial manufacturer has placed a follow-on order for flex-rigid PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced industrial equipment.

This order valued at $750,000 is anticipated to be supplied during the second quarter of 2007.



“We are very pleased to receive this sizeable follow-on quarterly order from this prestigious U.S. customer, the largest order won since we entered into framework agreement with them in mid – 2006," said Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.