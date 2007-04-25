Electric Cloud establishes European headquarter

Electric Cloud, a provider of software production management solutions, is expanding its operations internationally with the establishment of a direct presence in Europe. The company has set up its European headquarters in Oxford, UK and has appointed Andrew Patterson its European business director.

The move reflects the growing interest and demand from European software development organisations for Electric Cloud's innovative, award-winning software production management solutions. It also follows the successful completion, in January 2007, of a $9 million Series C round of financing led by Rembrandt Venture Partners in which all the existing venture capital investors - Mayfield Fund, RRE Ventures and U.S. Venture Partners - participated.



Companies such as Agilent Technologies, Force 10, Intuit, Kyocera, LG, LSI Logic, Mercury Computer Systems, Motorola, Qualcomm, and Samsung rely on Electric Cloud's software production management solutions.



“Software build management and acceleration have been recognised as the next important areas for enterprises to address as part of their Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). We're seeing a steady, dramatic increase in demand across the globe, particularly in Europe." said Mike Maciag, CEO of Electric Cloud. “By establishing a direct presence in Europe, we now have the infrastructure in place to effectively bring our award-winning solutions to this market."