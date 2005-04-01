Indian hardware production catching up with China

According to manufacturing.net the myth that India is only suitable for software development and not hardware equipment making is about to be negating.

The number of MNC technology companies moving their manufacturing to India is growing. The booming domestic market and the strong growth of the Indian economy is attracting increasing interest in India as a manufacturing destination. The domestic spending of IT is according to research agency IDC expected to reach $12.5 billion in 2006.



Not surprisingly, the big telecom providers such as SonyEricsson and Nokia are showing strong interest in moving production to India since the mobile phone users are showing exploding growth.