Electronics Production | April 25, 2007
NOTE reports improved profitability
Sweden based EMS-provider NOTE AB presents its report for the first quarter of 2007. Sales grew by 7% to SEK 425.0 (398.6) m in the period.
According to NOTE, in seasonal terms, sales and profits are normally lower in the first quarter than the rest of the year. Growth was largely organic and primarily attributable to the Telecom customer segment. In autumn 2006, NOTE signed agreements relating to new deliveries to a number of key accounts in the Industrial and Telecom segments. Preparations for production start are underway and volume deliveries are expected to take off in the second half-year.
Gross margins grew by 2.0 percentage points to 12.5% (10.5%) in the first quarter. Margin growth resulted from increased volumes and rationalisations within production and sourcing. Higher volumes, improved coordination of group production units and the transfer of volume production to units outside Sweden contributed to progressively improved capacity utilisation.
Operating profit increased by 31% to SEK 24.8 (18.9) m and operating margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 5.8% (4.7%). Sales and administration costs for the quarter were 7% down on the fourth quarter 2006, but 19% higher year on year. Overheads for the period include all costs for the resigning CEO of approximately SEK 2.0 m. Profit after financial items increased by 40% to SEK 23.0 (16.4) m and profit margin improved to 5.4% (4.1%). Net financial income/expense improved slightly year on year. Profit after tax amounted to SEK 16.0 (12.1) m, corresponding to SEK 1.66 (1.25) per share.
Investments in tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 8.2 (2.8) m, corresponding to 1.9% (0.7%) of sales. The majority of investments were in equipment for increased production capacity and IT systems to increase the efficiency of sourcing. Depreciation for the period amounted to SEK 6.5 (6.7) m. The rate of investment in the current year is forecast to be slightly higher than in 2006.
The parent company is primarily focused on the management, coordination and development of the group. Parent company revenue was SEK 9.4 (6.8) m for the period and related to intra-group services sales. Profit after financial items was SEK -2.2 (-0.1) m.
Sector commentator iSuppli expects demand for EMS services in Europe to grow by an average of some 9% annually over the coming years. The majority of growth is expected to be derived from customers in the Industrial segment.
Restructuring of NOTE Nyköping-Skänninge
NOTE Nyköping-Skänninge's PCB assembly was focused to the company's Skänninge factory last year. In order to improve efficiency further, at the end of the period, a decision was taken to start negotiating on the relocation of the remaining production from Nyköping to Skänninge. Notice has been issued to approximately 25 employees. The relocation is expected to conclude in the summer.
Gross margins grew by 2.0 percentage points to 12.5% (10.5%) in the first quarter. Margin growth resulted from increased volumes and rationalisations within production and sourcing. Higher volumes, improved coordination of group production units and the transfer of volume production to units outside Sweden contributed to progressively improved capacity utilisation.
Operating profit increased by 31% to SEK 24.8 (18.9) m and operating margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 5.8% (4.7%). Sales and administration costs for the quarter were 7% down on the fourth quarter 2006, but 19% higher year on year. Overheads for the period include all costs for the resigning CEO of approximately SEK 2.0 m. Profit after financial items increased by 40% to SEK 23.0 (16.4) m and profit margin improved to 5.4% (4.1%). Net financial income/expense improved slightly year on year. Profit after tax amounted to SEK 16.0 (12.1) m, corresponding to SEK 1.66 (1.25) per share.
Investments in tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 8.2 (2.8) m, corresponding to 1.9% (0.7%) of sales. The majority of investments were in equipment for increased production capacity and IT systems to increase the efficiency of sourcing. Depreciation for the period amounted to SEK 6.5 (6.7) m. The rate of investment in the current year is forecast to be slightly higher than in 2006.
The parent company is primarily focused on the management, coordination and development of the group. Parent company revenue was SEK 9.4 (6.8) m for the period and related to intra-group services sales. Profit after financial items was SEK -2.2 (-0.1) m.
Sector commentator iSuppli expects demand for EMS services in Europe to grow by an average of some 9% annually over the coming years. The majority of growth is expected to be derived from customers in the Industrial segment.
Restructuring of NOTE Nyköping-Skänninge
NOTE Nyköping-Skänninge's PCB assembly was focused to the company's Skänninge factory last year. In order to improve efficiency further, at the end of the period, a decision was taken to start negotiating on the relocation of the remaining production from Nyköping to Skänninge. Notice has been issued to approximately 25 employees. The relocation is expected to conclude in the summer.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments