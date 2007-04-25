Koh Young presents new Double Speed Option

During the SMT show in Nuremberg Germany, Koh Young Europe B.V. is exhibiting their new Double Speed Option for its range of 3D Solder Paste Inspection

(SPI) systems.

The company will showcase the KY-3030 In-Line and the KY-3020 Table Top systems. The KY-3030 In-Line range of systems is available with the double speed option, which according to Koh-Young increases throughput by 100%, without compromising on Koh Young's measurement performance. Installations of this feature in Europe and Asia allows integration even in the fastest SMT lines Koh-Young said.