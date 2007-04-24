Electronics Production | April 24, 2007
Arrow posts record first quarter
Arrow Electronics, Inc. today reported first quarter 2007 net income of $96.3 million on sales of $3.50 billion, compared with net income of $81.6 million on sales of $3.19 billion in the first quarter of 2006.
Consolidated sales grew 10% over the first quarter of 2006, or 5% on a pro forma basis including the impact of acquisitions. The company's results for the first quarters of 2007 and 2006 include a number of items outlined below that impact their comparability.
"We once again executed well on our strategic and tactical objectives this quarter. We outgrew the market, posted record first quarter sales and earnings per share, grew earnings at twice the rate of sales organically, generated strong operating cash flow of $114 million and for the 13th consecutive quarter return on invested capital was well in excess of our cost of capital, all as we continue to invest in our business ensuring continued value creation for our business partners and our shareholders," said William E. Mitchell, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Arrow Electronics, Inc. "In the first quarter, we received favorable ratings changes from both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Our strong cash flow and solid balance sheet have enabled us to pursue strategic initiatives while maintaining a strong credit profile," added Paul J. Reilly, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Worldwide computer products sales of $776.0 million increased 33% over the first quarter of 2006, while sales for our enterprise computing solutions business increased 12% on a pro forma basis including the impact of the acquisitions of Alternative Technology, Inc. and the storage and security distribution business of InTechnology plc.
"We achieved our 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth driven by strong double-digit increases in industry standard servers, storage, software and services, which significantly outpaced market growth in these segments. On March 31st, we closed on our acquisition of the Agilysys KeyLink Systems Group and successfully integrated KeyLink's people, systems and facilities. We continue to transform our industry leading enterprise computing solutions business into a much stronger organization with an expanded geographic reach, increased exposure in faster growing product segments, and a more robust customer and supplier base. With increased scale and greater levels of operating efficiency, we will further strengthen our industry leading financial performance, while significant cross selling opportunities will further accelerate our growth in the global enterprise computing solutions marketplace," said Mr. Mitchell.
"We once again executed well on our strategic and tactical objectives this quarter. We outgrew the market, posted record first quarter sales and earnings per share, grew earnings at twice the rate of sales organically, generated strong operating cash flow of $114 million and for the 13th consecutive quarter return on invested capital was well in excess of our cost of capital, all as we continue to invest in our business ensuring continued value creation for our business partners and our shareholders," said William E. Mitchell, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Arrow Electronics, Inc. "In the first quarter, we received favorable ratings changes from both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Our strong cash flow and solid balance sheet have enabled us to pursue strategic initiatives while maintaining a strong credit profile," added Paul J. Reilly, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Worldwide computer products sales of $776.0 million increased 33% over the first quarter of 2006, while sales for our enterprise computing solutions business increased 12% on a pro forma basis including the impact of the acquisitions of Alternative Technology, Inc. and the storage and security distribution business of InTechnology plc.
"We achieved our 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth driven by strong double-digit increases in industry standard servers, storage, software and services, which significantly outpaced market growth in these segments. On March 31st, we closed on our acquisition of the Agilysys KeyLink Systems Group and successfully integrated KeyLink's people, systems and facilities. We continue to transform our industry leading enterprise computing solutions business into a much stronger organization with an expanded geographic reach, increased exposure in faster growing product segments, and a more robust customer and supplier base. With increased scale and greater levels of operating efficiency, we will further strengthen our industry leading financial performance, while significant cross selling opportunities will further accelerate our growth in the global enterprise computing solutions marketplace," said Mr. Mitchell.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments