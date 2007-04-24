Converge named top independent<br>distributor of Electronic Components

Converge, a US based distributor of electronic components, which recently opened up new offices in Europe, announced that Electronic Business ranked the company as the top independent distributor of electronic components and supply chain services.

Electronic Business ranked the company as the top independent distributor of electronic components and supply chain services in Electronic Business' annual "Top 25 North American Electronic Component Distributors" rankings. Converge was also the only independent distributor to rank in the top 10 of overall electronic components distributors in North America.



Over the course of the last year, Converge significantly broadened its worldwide presence to support increasing market demand for its distribution services. In January 2007 the company opened a new office in Tokyo, Japan, which followed the company's expansion into Dusseldorf, Germany and Herzlia, Israel in December, 2006.



"We are pleased to rank as the largest independent distributor of electronic products and services in North America. The credit goes to our customers and our dedicated team of professionals who work together to understand pricing trends, market conditions, and service delivery better than anyone else in our space," said Frank Cavallaro, chief executive officer for Converge. "This year's Electronic Business rankings are validation for our customer-centric approach, and are an indicator of our continued growth and momentum in the United States and abroad."



The Electronic Business rankings were based off of revenue figures and other growth metrics supplied by each company for 2006. Rounding out the top ten were nine franchised distributors of electronic components and Converge, which was the only independent distributor to place within the top ten.