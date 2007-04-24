Electronics Production | April 24, 2007
Nortel & Sims ink European WEEE-deal
Nortel and Sims Recycling Solutions, the Sims Group division dedicated to electronics recycling, recently inked a Pan-European agreement that will help Nortel and its customers tackle the growing issue of electronic waste (e-waste).
Under the agreement, Sims Recycling Solutions becomes Nortel´s strategic European partner for the recovery, redeployment and recycling (RRR) of Nortel end-of-life equipment. In a new era of communications driven by customer and consumer demand for connectedness all the time, anywhere, on any device, the number of ´must have´ devices is growing constantly. As a result, e-waste such as computers, monitors, DVDs and other electronics is becoming one of the world´s fastest-growing waste streams.
To arrange for the appropriate disposal of end-of-life Nortel equipment, Nortel customers in all countries across Europe can now simply contact the Company on telephone hotlines or via email.
Through the newly expanded Pan-European agreement, Sims Recycling Solutions is helping Nortel achieve and exceed targets set by the European Union´s Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive. This directive is the EU´s contribution to achieving a higher level of environment protection and encouraging resource efficiency. Nortel has been working with Sims Recycling Solutions in the UK since 2006.
"Nortel is focused on the three Rs of recovery, redeployment and recycling," said David Huculak, leader, Nortel Global Investment Recovery. "We´re committed to recycling and taking responsibility for Nortel products from design and manufacture through to end-of-life. Working with Sims Recycling Solutions we´re also able to simplify the process of e-waste disposal for our customers. It´s good for the environment and it´s good for business."
"Working together with Nortel we believe we´re helping to improve the environment overall through the expansion and advancement of recycling and safe disposal activities," said Rene Kik, European business development director, Sims Recycling Solutions.
Since August 2005, all Nortel equipment has been labeled with appropriate disposal information to comply with the WEEE Directive and customers receive detailed equipment disassembly documentation. In the UK, Nortel also operates an Investment Recovery Centre responsible for recovering and redeploying Nortel equipment from customers. During 2006 this UK facility, located in Oakdale, recovered over 720 tonnes (98.5 percent) of material via Sims Recycling Solutions and land filled just 1.5 percent.
Sims Recycling Solutions, part of Sims Group, is the world´s largest electronics recycler and currently processes over 200,000 tonnes of electronic scrap, through dedicated processes, within Europe alone. The equivalent to over 16 million units of electronic waste.
