Top 10 Equipment Suppliers<br>to the Semiconductor Industry

VLSI Research Inc has announced the Top Ten Equipment Suppliers of the semiconductor industry in 2006. Read the full chart.

Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and ASML claimed the top three spots for the fifth consecutive year. KLA-Tencor remained in the fourth place in 2005 and 2006. Lam Research moved from seventh place in 2005 and 2004 to fifth place in 2006. The other equipment suppliers retained their respective ranks from the prior year.The sales values shown in the table above include revenues realized from the sale of wafer processing equipment, test and related equipment, and assembly equipment, plus the value of service and support. The equipment is defined as those that manufacture semiconductors, thin film heads, and MEMS. In 2006, the value of all these sectors totaled $53.5B, representing a 23% growth from 2005. Sales of Wafer Fabrication equipment grew 28% in 2006, while those of Test and related equipment increased 14%, and Assembly at 8%.The combined revenue growth of the Top Ten IC equipment suppliers outpaced that of the overall industry at 26%. Six companies registered sales increases of 20% or more, led by Lam Research at 59%, followed by ASML at 44%, Applied Materials at 34%, Dainippon Screen at 32%, Novellus at 26%, and Nikon at 21%. Most of the remaining companies also enjoyed double digit growth.Hitachi High-Technologies, Teradyne, ASM International, Varian, and ACCRETECH–Tokyo Seimitsu rounded up the next five spots to make up the Top 15. A final congratulation goes to Verigy as an 'unofficially' ranked company in the 14th position. Verigy did not exist until June 2006 when they were spun off from Agilent Technologies, Inc. However, if we include their revenues from the first half of 2006 when they were still a part of Agilent Technologies in the analysis, they easily qualify for the Top 15. Verigy's revenues as shown in the table *, include those earned in the 1st half as Agilent Technoloiges and 2nd half as Verigy for 2006. The revenues for 2004 and 2005 were those earned by Agilent Technologies The data in this press release were extracted from VLSI Research's advisory titled 2006 Top Ten Equipment Suppliers to the Semiconductor Industry published in April 2007.