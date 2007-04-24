SMT China Honors Valor with Vision Award

Valor Computerized Systems, announced today that SMT China magazine has awarded the company with its Vision Award for 2006, in the Software category.

Valor's recently announced process planning and engineering platform – vPlan, was chosen as the most innovative product in the Software category thanks to its creative application of new technology, ease of use and productivity improvement. The award will be presented to the company at a special ceremony during the Nepcon Shanghai 2007 exhibition.