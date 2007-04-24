Chart: European EMS Market 1991-2009

MHM's latest analysis of the Top 100 European EMS has identified that more than $4Bn of additional EMS production will flow into CEE region by 2009.

According to the MHM study, $4Bn EMS production is flowing into Hungary, Ukraine, and the Baltics. Also Poland and Czech Republic continue to grow. The report also states that Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria are the European countries with the lowest cost operators. According to the report consumer and IIC production can now be brought back from China to Ukraine and Romania due to the level of production costs.Rising demand for all types of Electronics Equipment as significant local population with growing GDP/Capita in Russia.MHM also identifies some opportunities within Western Europe with opportunities to increase high value added design type activities. In France, there is a opportunity for Defence and Aerospace EMS. In the Nordic, there is an opportunity to acquire Wireless design firms. In the UK, there is an opportunity to acquire IC design. In Germany, prototype and small volume activities are very useful in this region, especially if an OEM divestment designed to 'funnel out' higher volume production - Nordic region also.Although the Western European activities are likely to be lower revenue, they are as crucial as the CEE activities in strategically focusing the business on growth sectors and tapping into developing EMS demand.