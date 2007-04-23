IBM & austriamicrosystems in cooperation

IBM and austriamicrosystems announced today the signing of a development agreement for an advanced high-voltage (HV) complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process technology to be used in a range of consumer, automotive, industrial and medical applications.

IBM and austriamicrosystems will enhance IBM's 180 nanometer (nm) radio frequency (RF) CMOS process technology with austriamicrosystems' proprietary high-voltage module. This HV module is currently in volume production as part of austriamicrosystems' 350nm high voltage CMOS process technology. Due to the strict modularity with the base process, customers designing on the 180nm CMOS process may use their existing design IP to allow a very fast time to market.



Foundry customers for this process will have access to process design kits from IBM as well as austriamicrosystems (“HIT-Kit") which are targeted for limited availability at the beginning of next year. Production is scheduled to begin in 2009 at IBM's 200mm facility in Essex Junction, Vermont, and the technology will be transferred to austriamicrosystems' facility at a later point in time.