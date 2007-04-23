Asus opens plant in Hungary

Asustek Computer Incorporated (Asus), plans to set up a subsidiary in Hungary next month. The subsidiary plans to manufacture notebooks in the country.

Hungary is going to be the fourth country in the region, following the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, where Asus will represent itself via an own subsidiary. Asus regional director Luca Rossi told local media the company would continue expanding into Romania, Bulgaria and western Balkan states, as well.



Asus also expects a massive growth from its components business in Hungary this year, hoping to maintain its leading position in both motherboard and VGA (Video Graphics Array) card sales, in which Asus boasts a respective 40% and 35% market share.