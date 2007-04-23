Philips withdraws from Taiwan handset market

Holland based Philips Electronics plans to withdraw from the Taiwan handset market. The company further plans to close its handset plant in Taiwan.

Philips decided in February to sell the remainder of its mobile phone business to China Electronics Corporation (CEC). CEC has decided to discontinue selling Philips-branded handsets in Taiwan due to regulations in Taiwan prohibiting companies headquartered in China from setting up branch offices in Taiwan.