Nitto Denko opens LCD optical<br>film plant in Czech Republic

The world's largest LCD optical film manufacturer, Japanese Nitto Denko Corporation, has established a local production subsidiary in Brno, Czech Republic.

The subsidiary is expected to start its operation in March 2008. The initial investment is $40.761 million. Nitto Denko plans to expand the business by raising its price competitiveness through local production. The new plant will introduce machining and inspection facilities capable of processing large-format LCD panel films, 40-inch and larger.



It is no surprise that the global demand for LCD-TVs is moving on a path of continued expansion, with the projection for 2008 approaching 100 million units. Moreover, the mainstream flat panel display TVs are expected to move up to the 50-in class from the current 30-in. class, and even up to the 50-in. class over time.



Given such a situation, LCD-TV makers are increasingly locating their production sites in China, Europe and North America, in order to meet the globally soaring demand for large-screen LCD-TVs. Particularly in Europe, TV manufacturers are concentrating their production sites of in the central European areas such as Czech and Poland. As these locations begin full-scale expanded production of LCD-TVs, demand for LCD panels is also expected to rise accordingly.



It was with such a backdrop that Nitto Denko decided to establish a new company in Brno, the Czech Republic, in order to fulfill the local procurement of parts by the customers and to meet their increased demand for large-size parts. Nitto Denko has already entered into a preliminary agreement with the City of Brno for securing necessary land in Central Trade Park Brno – Cernovicka Terasa, where the new company will construct the plant for the back-end processing of optical films.