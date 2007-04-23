RoHS has had "huge effect"<br>on electronics sector

The RoHS Directive has had a "huge effect" on the industry so far, an expert has claimed.

Farnell's Gary Nevison, who writes a weblog for Electronics Weekly, commented on the impact of the legislation since it came into force last July. And while the UK's enforcement body was ready to effect the regulations "on day one", other states in the EU have been slower to implement work on the directive, Mr Nevison remarked. However, while no one has been prosecuted as yet for non-compliance, variations on the scope of RoHS have been found in different countries - such as Holland's inclusion of car radios in the legislation, which is contrary to guidance published by the EU. RoHS, which is a single-market directive, includes the restriction of materials such as lead and cadmium.