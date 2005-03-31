Nokia expands production in Mexico

Nokia today announced its plans to extend its mobile phone production in Reynosa, Mexico. This expansion will provide more capacity and flexibility in meeting Latin and North American customer needs. The extended production facilities will be located near Nokia's existing facility.

Reynosa is a strategic location for Nokia's Latin and North American mobile phone supply chain. Increasing capacity in Reynosa will help Nokia further improve its competitive position. Growing mobile penetration in Latin America is expected to be a major contributor to the global mobile subscriber base.



"It is a great opportunity for us to expand our production in Reynosa as we have positive experiences in manufacturing there. Reynosa production facilities are an integral part of our global manufacturing network," said Raimo Puntala, Senior Vice President, Operations and Logistics, Nokia.



Nokia anticipates the factory will begin production in the fourth quarter of 2005. Nokia currently has nine mobile phones factories globally. In addition to the Reynosa factory, Nokia has its mobile device and networks sales teams based in Mexico City.