Invotec invests in Burkle roller coater

German based PCB equipment maker Robert Bürkle GmbH has announced the sale of its DRC 3000 model roller coating system for installation at Invotec's Blackburn site.

The machine will be used for the application of liquid resists. Specifically, the investment gives Invotec the capability to deploy LDI inks for fine line structures. The order was placed in conjunction with a second order for the upgrade of the existing DRC in their Tamworth plant to allow the same capabilities.