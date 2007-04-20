Gromer leaves Tyco Electronics

Dr. Juergen W. Gromer, 62, president of Tyco Electronics, will retire on December 31, 2007.

Until his retirement, Gromer will remain as president and will serve as an advisor to Tyco Electronics' Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch. Gromer will join the Tyco Electronics board of directors when it becomes effective upon the completion of Tyco's proposed separation transaction and plans to serve on the board beyond his retirement from the company.



"Juergen has been a major force in building Tyco Electronics into the business it is today," said Lynch. "He is a leader in the industry who is widely known for his commitment to customers and his passion for and dedication to our business. All of us at Tyco Electronics thank him for his many years of leadership and service and are excited that he will continue to advise the company as a member of our board of directors."



In his 24 years at AMP/Tyco Electronics, Gromer has held a wide variety of regional and global assignments including senior vice president of worldwide sales and services, president of the global automotive division, vice president of central and Eastern Europe, and general manager of AMP Germany.



The Tyco Electronics' executives leading the electronic components segment, who previously reported to Gromer, will now report to Lynch.