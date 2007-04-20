Electronics Production | April 20, 2007
ON Semi open lab in Czech
Brno-based lab to help educate students of physics and microelectronics in a state-of-the-art clean room environment to better prepare them for a career in high tech.
Masaryk University and ON Semiconductor, a global supplier of power semiconductor solutions, have opened a new laboratory for academic education and both silicon technology and microelectronics research.
Located on the historic university campus, the newly constructed 120-square-meter laboratory will be used to educate students of physics and microelectronics in a high tech, clean room* environment. These dust-free environments are required for the development and manufacture of contamination sensitive silicon-based components. Basic silicon research and development will also be perfomed at the new lab. Looking to the future, the facility may also be utilized to support the needs of other advanced technology industries.
Masaryk University invested approximately $950,000 USD in the construction of the laboratory. An additional investment of $230,000 USD was funded by ON Semiconductor. The company provided guidance during the design and construction of the clean rooms and managed both tool set installation and start-up. University teams have taken dedicated training in Roznov to operate the lab and share semiconductor technology expertise. ON Semiconductor specialists also contributed to the design of the new clean room training curriculum.
“This is the first clean room laboratory of its kind for students in the Czech Republic," said Michael Mandracchia, vice president and general manager of ON Semiconductor Czech Republic and Slovakia. “Clean rooms, and the technology and equipment they house, have become a worldwide standard for companies focused on semiconductors, electronics, optics and pharmacy. Providing university students a hands-on experience in a working clean room, will better prepare them for a career in technology and nurture local expertise to support the growing technology industry in the Czech Republic."
This joint laboratory project is part of a long-term cooperative effort between the university's faculty of Condensed Matter Physics and ON Semiconductor, in the field of research of silicon as a basic element in microelectronics. As part of its ongoing support, ON Semiconductor staff regularly participate in semiconductor microelectronics lectures for Masaryk University students of physics, and the company provides grants for pre- and post graduate students. It is expected that students of other Czech universities will also take advantage of this new laboratory. Comparable laboratories in foreign countries are usually run in a similar way.
Located on the historic university campus, the newly constructed 120-square-meter laboratory will be used to educate students of physics and microelectronics in a high tech, clean room* environment. These dust-free environments are required for the development and manufacture of contamination sensitive silicon-based components. Basic silicon research and development will also be perfomed at the new lab. Looking to the future, the facility may also be utilized to support the needs of other advanced technology industries.
Masaryk University invested approximately $950,000 USD in the construction of the laboratory. An additional investment of $230,000 USD was funded by ON Semiconductor. The company provided guidance during the design and construction of the clean rooms and managed both tool set installation and start-up. University teams have taken dedicated training in Roznov to operate the lab and share semiconductor technology expertise. ON Semiconductor specialists also contributed to the design of the new clean room training curriculum.
“This is the first clean room laboratory of its kind for students in the Czech Republic," said Michael Mandracchia, vice president and general manager of ON Semiconductor Czech Republic and Slovakia. “Clean rooms, and the technology and equipment they house, have become a worldwide standard for companies focused on semiconductors, electronics, optics and pharmacy. Providing university students a hands-on experience in a working clean room, will better prepare them for a career in technology and nurture local expertise to support the growing technology industry in the Czech Republic."
This joint laboratory project is part of a long-term cooperative effort between the university's faculty of Condensed Matter Physics and ON Semiconductor, in the field of research of silicon as a basic element in microelectronics. As part of its ongoing support, ON Semiconductor staff regularly participate in semiconductor microelectronics lectures for Masaryk University students of physics, and the company provides grants for pre- and post graduate students. It is expected that students of other Czech universities will also take advantage of this new laboratory. Comparable laboratories in foreign countries are usually run in a similar way.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments