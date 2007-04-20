Axiom appoints picochip

UK based picoChip powers Axiom for industry first multi-protocol femtocell architecture supports UMTS, WiMAX and more.

Axiom Wireless, Inc., a manufacturer of mobile broadband infrastructure announced its new “One Phone Service Enabler" product family. This complete system architecture includes the ACF-400 switch and two femtocells: the A-Pro2100 for WCDMA (HSPA) and the A-Pro3500 WiMAX. This is the first WiMAX femtocell, and the first femtocell architecture expressly designed to integrate different wireless standards, starting with these but adding more. With the One Phone Service Enabler, carriers will be able to offer in building service coverage without modifying their existing network.



Axiom Wireless has chosen picoChip's PC202 multi-core DSP and the PC8208 software reference design as the solution platform for its UMTS Femtocell implementation. In a single device, the PC202 integrates high-performance DSP functionality, specialized accelerators and an ARM 9 processor. The multi-core DSP runs picoChip's PC8208 HSDPA modem reference design, while the ARM runs the control code and application stacks used to interface to the carrier's network. At the end of the year, Axiom will be able to upgrade the A-Pro2100 to include picoChip's PC8209 software to include HSUPA functionality. The same platform can also support WiMAX and other standards (cdma2000, EvDO and TD-SCDMA).