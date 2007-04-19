EBV awarded by National Semiconductor

European Distribution specialist EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, has received the "European Distributor of the Year Award 2006" for the best performance in Sales and Demand Creation in National's European distribution network.

"National Semiconductor is a strategic supplier partner of EBV and for more than 30 years we have had a very strong and successful partnership. We are very proud about this prestigious recognition from National and I'm glad to accept the award on behalf of the whole EBV team," said Slobodan Puljarevic, President of EBV Elektronik.



"National is truly a market innovator when it comes to technology, product support and know-how. Their distribution-focused organization and state-of-the-art analog portfolio enables us to achieve great results in terms of design support for our customers and sales growth in the market. We appreciate the benefits that come to EBV through our collaboration with National, and look forward to our mutual future success," Puljarevic concluded.



"We are very proud of our long relationship with EBV and the many strategic customer engagements we have developed together", said Ray Sinclair, Sales and Distributor Director for National Semiconductor in Europe.



"Once again EBV has demonstrated what it means to be a consistent partner to National Semiconductor by growing sales in all regions across Europe maintaining its position at the top of our network", he continued.



"Outside of the traditional excellent support EBV provides to our customers, they are currently taking the initiative in attaching key technologies from their various suppliers and packaging these as reference design platforms. For example, as one of EBV's largest High Performance Analog supplier, their engineers are now actively engaged in selecting our newest Power and Signal-Path products to complement offerings from the likes of Altera and Freescale. These platforms

typically showcase the very latest technologies and are receiving considerable attention from the design community who warmly welcome the system solution approach, particularly when it comes to designing complex, high performance analog peripherals around FPGAs, embedded controllers and processors.



We congratulate EBV for an outstanding 'Winning in Analog' year and look forward to continued success together", Sinclair concluded.