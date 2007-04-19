First EIE ranked number one

Swiss based company First EIE has been ranked for the second time in a row N°1 Worldwide Supplier based on Photoplotter deliveries to the PCB industry by a Japanese Marketing Survey 2006).

Photoplotter equipments are used in the PCB industry to produce Master Artworks to image the circuitry patterns for every step of inner and outer PCB layer production.



A sustained development strategy has allowed First EIE to introduce to the PCB and HDI marketplaces seven successive generations of Photoplotters. First EIE SA has focused its efforts on the design of External Drum Multi-beam Photoplotters. The latest generation allows down to 5 micron features at 25000 dpi with the new 512 beam Optical Head.



In 2003 First EIE launched a new product line of Ink Jet Printers dedicated to Digital Legend Printing for the PCB marking. The Ink Jet CP400 Series have the benefit of over 25 years of experience in Imaging Technologies, including User Interface MPS Software for flexible and compatible interface with all PCB industry data formats.



Today, over 20 equipments are in full production in Japan, Europe and North America.