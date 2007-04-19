FUBA increases sales staff

German PCB producer FUBA has recruited two new staff members in order to expand their sales activities.

Gerhard Franzel is the new salesman responsible for supporting existing customers and the development of new customers in South Germany. Franzel has 20 years of experience in the electronic industry. Franzel will be based in Uhingen, Germany.



Peter Haberstock, has been working for FUBA since October 2006 and he has been responsible for the sales activities in Switzerland. Mr. Haberstock's daughter Ariane Meier has joined FUBA, she will support current customers as well as developing new ones. She will be based in Hemishofen, Switzerland.