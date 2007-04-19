PartnerTech acquires Labyrint Development

PartnerTech AS has acquired Labyrint Development AS in Fredrikstad, Norway. With some ten employees, the company reported sales of almost NOK 10 million in 2006.

“The acquisition is a valuable addition to the business that we acquired in Moss, Norway during 2006 and part of our ongoing internationalization strategy," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson.



Labyrint Development has specialist expertise in design, innovation and development from concept to finished product. Most recently, the company has focused on automation, marine and medicinal products in electronics, mechanics and plastics.



Labyrint will be part of PartnerTech's development division in Moss, consisting of 30 leading-edge engineers, designers and product developers.