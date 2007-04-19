Changes at Fuba`s plant management

Eckehard Thuß Technical Manager at the Dresden plant has been appointed as Plant Manager. He takes over the job from Wolfgang Pilster, who had taken over this position temporarily since March 2006.

Change has also taken place in the Plant Management of the Gittelde plant. Steffen Götz has been appointed as Plant Management. In the last few years Götz worked in various management positions for reputable enterprises of the electronic industry. He recently worked as Production Manager for a European PCB manufacturer.