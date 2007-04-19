Russia to invest over US$1<br>billion in nanotechnology

Russia will pour over US$1 billion in the next three years into equipment for nanotechnology research.

First Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov said "(Nanotechnology) is a very promising scientific and technical field, capable of fundamentally changing the model of the Russian economy ... from a fuel economy to an economy of the future.", Nanotech reports.