Solectron workers sit in

Upon the arrival of the European Vice President Thomas Schraeder at Solectron`s Cwmcarn plant in South Wales workers staged a sit-in.

As evertiq reported earlier Solectron announced at the end of March that it would close the factory in South Wales, making 150 people redundant.



As Thomas Schraeder visited the plant yesterday to speak to Communication Workers Union representatives, workers spontaneously stopped work on his arrival and occupied that canteen until he agreed to speak to them directly.



Grace Mitchell represent for the Union at Solectron`s plant said that the workers' actions which was unexpected, “demonstrated that the members would not take the closure lying down."



There is no doubt that neither the negotiating team nor our members are convinced that Solectron have no choice but to close and while we remain pessimistic, we are pleased that Mr Schaedler has agreed to reflect on our meeting, libcom reports.



Communication Workers Union is proud that they members stood up and were counted. “Mr Schaedler won't forget his visit in a hurry!"