IPTE expands in Romania

IPTE NV is in the process of setting up a new plant in Oradea, Romania. The finalisation of the construction of the plant is estimated at the end of 2007.

The new plant will be 16.000m² and will employee more than 1000 people. The plant will be constructed by Centrum Romania, a division of the Belgian H. Essers group. The total investment is estimated to 5 Million Euro. IPTE has signed an agreement to rent the plant for 15 years from the Essers group. The investment in Oradea is the next important step in the expansion of the subcontracting activity for IPTE in Romania.