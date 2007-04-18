Digi-Key brings Linear to Europe

Digi-Key and Linear Technology announced the expansion of the there distribution contract from a North American to cover Europe and all global markets.

Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and chief operating officer said "With Digi-Key's rapid growth in the overseas markets, we are very pleased to expand our agreement with Linear Technology."



Linear Technology products stocked by Digi-Key include its ranges of analogue, linear and power devices.