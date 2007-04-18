ODU opens plant in Romania

German company ODU which is a connector specialist has formed ODU ROM Manufacturing with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sibiu/Hermannstadt, Romania.

The palnt will employ over 100 people, and the focus is cable assembly for ODU product globally.

The new plant in Romania will play a key role in the company's expansion of connector/cable assembly using its standard and custom connector designs. The company currently employs over 500 people at its Muhldorf, Germany headquarters.