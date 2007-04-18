15 times higher WEEE cost for small businesses

For small businesses the cost for implementing the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee) directive could be up to 15 times higher for smaller businesses compared to larger companies.

According to the Independent Trade Association of Computing Specialists (Itacs) increased costs could be seen by smaller companies due to the "unfair" disadvantage placed on them by the directive,.



Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently issued guidelines on the subject. According to Hendy Anderson, Itacs' secretary and committee members said the obligations of the directive placed "a serious threat" on the viability of small companies.



DTI is willing to work with smaller companies to make sure they are not affected unfair by the regulations, Tuv products reports.