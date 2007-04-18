Changes at EBV:s Nordic organisation

Anders Landgrens who was Country Manager for Sweden has left EBV after eleven years at the company. The Changes at the organisation has started.

Country Manager will no longer exist however two new positions will be added as Regional Sales Managers. One will be located in Malmo, Sweden and the other one in Stockholm, Sweden. In Stockholm Ulrika Pewe Magnusson is the Regional Sales Manager and in Malmo the company is looking for someone to replace Andres position.



Until they find a successor to Anders Landgren Peter Ranemyr will be acting responsible for the Malmö office. General Sales Manager for Sweden, Finland and the Estland is Timo Juvonen, he is based in Espoo, Finland. Director of Sales & Marketing Nordic Countries is Robin Auscher. In Denmark the company still has one Country Manager. Ole Bugtorp is responsible as Country Manager i Denmark. He is responsible for the offices in Copenhagen and Århus. He will be replaced on July 1 by Poul Andersen, as Ole Bugtorp at that date will go into retirement.