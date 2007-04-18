Infineon expand in Singapore

German company Infineon plans to expand its Research & Development (R&D) activities in Singapore. This expansion will enable Infineon to better serve the growing demand for products in the energy efficiency, connectivity and security areas.

The company will invest approximately Euro 200 million and add about 150 new positions in R&D in this expansion.



With the expansion of the Singapore R&D center, Infineon will strengthen its development activities in next generation home-networking technologies, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Internet Access Devices (IAD), mobile phone platforms (ultra-low cost), Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) for mobile-TV, digital power control for power management, microcontroller for automotive and industrial applications, process technologies for wafer fabrication and packaging, and Application Specific IC (ASIC) design.