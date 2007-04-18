Flextronics customer LEGO increase<br>sales in Slovenia by 20% in 07

LEGO`s Hungarian subsidiary expects sales in Slovenia to increase by 20% in annual terms this year following a deal to supply partners directly.

EMS provider Flextronics`s subsidiary in Hungary has been producing all Duplo products at the Sárvár plant in Hungary. Lego Creator family is made at the Nyíregyháza plant by Flextronics.



LEGO`s Hungarian subsidiary LEGO Magyarország Kft. has been supplying Slovenian distribution directly since January this year. According to the CEO Zoltán Kiss switching to direct sales could boost revenues by 20% by year-end, mfor reports.



LEGO Magyarország started to deliver products to Croatia in 2006 and combined Hungarian-Croatian revenues amounted to HUF 2.5 billion last year, up 25% from 2005. The company claims to have a 20-22% market share on the Hungarian toy market.