Rambus and TES in agreement

US based company Rambus and France based TES Electronic Solutions has entered into a joint marketing agreement to deliver comprehensive and synergistic design solutions.

The partnership expands the customer support for Rambus intellectual property (IP) through TES' extensive network of worldwide design centers. Under the agreement, TES will market and integrate Rambus IP products as part of its IC and system designs.



The scope of this agreement is initially directed towards the European market with a focus on customers in the networking, telecom, and automation industries. These companies can benefit from Rambus' IP solutions including a broad line of digital cores for PCI Express®(1), Ethernet and Rapid IO and the related serial link PHYs.