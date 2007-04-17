Assembléon's latest A-Series Pick & Place

Assembléon's AX-201 places many different types of components with an accuracy better than 20 microns at single-digit defects per million (dpm).

Part of Assembléon's A-Series, the AX-201 Pick & Place machine shares a single platform that integrates seamlessly in virtually any production environment. It places 01005 components, fine-pitch devices and odd-form components up to 130 x 79 mm with machine vision and laser alignment ensuring accurate board and component positioning.



It has a placement rate of up to 18,000 components per hour, making it suitable for small batches, new product introductions, prototypes and modules. The A-Series is designed for medium and large batch production in both high and low product mix environments.