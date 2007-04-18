EBV Italy “Distributor of the Year 2006"<br>by Avago

EBV Elektronik has received Avago Technologies' “Italian Distributor of the Year Award 2006" for outstanding performance in sales growth and design activities.

The Avago Distributor of the Year Award is presented whenever a partner shows outstanding performance in sales growth and design wins.



“Congratulations to EBV Italy for their dedication, innovation, hard work and great performance," said Steffi Kircher, sales director Distribution for Avago Technologies. “We are very proud of this close relationship that we have with the entire Italian EBV Team. Their energy and enthusiasm contributes to our common success. We appreciate this and look forward to their continued support."



“It is a great honour to receive this special award from Avago Technologies," said Renato Galliani, director Sales & Marketing for EBV Italy. "Such results are only possible if the relationship between a distributor and a supplier works very well at all levels. Therefore, I would also like to express my thanks and appreciation to the Avago team Italy. Without their dedication and support we would not have achieved this award!"