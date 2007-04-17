OSRAM names EBV “Distributor of the Year"

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors announced that pan-European semiconductor distribution specialist EBV Elektronik, has received the award “No. 1 European Distributor 2006" for the highest sales in OSRAM Opto Semiconductors European distribution network.

"We are pleased to honor EBV "No. 1 European Distributor 2006" of OSRAM Opto Semiconductors now the third year in a row!," said Michael Wohs, Director Global Distribution and EMS Management OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. “In our last Fiscal Year EBV grew their sales with our products by more than 25%. EBV reconfirmed their No. 1 position and achieved the highest sales in our European distribution network. We congratulate EBV to this success and thank Slobodan Puljarevic, Christian Meier and the whole EBV team for their outstanding performance and enduring commitment to OSRAM."



From left to right:

Christian Meier, Chief Operating Officer of EBV Elektronik

Michael Wohs, Director Global Distribution and EMS Management

Slobodan Puljarevic, President of EBV Elektronik